TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

403 FPUS54 KHGX 040658

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

TXZ211-050900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

TXZ237-050900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ196-050900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ195-050900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ214-050900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-050900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ227-050900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ238-050900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ198-050900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ213-050900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ163-050900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ235-050900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

TXZ200-050900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ176-050900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-050900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ199-050900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ179-050900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ178-050900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-050900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ177-050900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-050900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

TXZ197-050900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

TXZ226-050900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ300-050900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ313-050900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ338-050900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ337-050900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-050900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ335-050900-

Coastal Jackson-

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

TXZ436-050900-

Matagorda Islands-

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-050900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-050900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ439-050900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

158 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

