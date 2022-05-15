TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

_____

636 FPUS54 KHGX 150727

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

TXZ211-152100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ237-152100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ196-152100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-152100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ214-152100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-152100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ227-152100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ238-152100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-152100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-152100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-152100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-152100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-152100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-152100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-152100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-152100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-152100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-152100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-152100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-152100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-152100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-152100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-152100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-152100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ338-152100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-152100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ336-152100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-152100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-152100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-152100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-152100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ439-152100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather