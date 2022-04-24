TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022

_____

686 FPUS54 KHGX 240643

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

TXZ211-250900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ237-250900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ196-250900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ195-250900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ214-250900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ210-250900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ227-250900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ238-250900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ198-250900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ213-250900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ163-250900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ235-250900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ200-250900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ176-250900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ236-250900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ199-250900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ179-250900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ178-250900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ164-250900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ177-250900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ212-250900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ197-250900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ226-250900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ300-250900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ313-250900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ338-250900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ337-250900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ336-250900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ335-250900-

Coastal Jackson-

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ436-250900-

Matagorda Islands-

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ437-250900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ438-250900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ439-250900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

143 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs around 80. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather