TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

TXZ211-062100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph this morning, then becoming north with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-062100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

morning, then becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-062100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this

morning, then becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-062100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-062100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ210-062100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this morning, then becoming north

20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-062100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

morning, then becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-062100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-062100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this morning, then

becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-062100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

morning, then becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-062100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this morning,

then becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ235-062100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, then becoming

north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-062100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ176-062100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this

morning, then becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-062100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph this morning, then becoming north 15 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-062100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west this morning, then becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-062100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this morning, then

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ178-062100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this morning, then

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ164-062100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ177-062100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west this morning, then becoming

north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-062100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph this morning, then becoming north with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-062100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph this morning, then becoming north with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-062100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph this morning, then becoming north 20 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-062100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ313-062100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-062100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ337-062100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ336-062100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

morning, then becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ335-062100-

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph this morning, then becoming north 20 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-062100-

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-062100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-062100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy and less humid with lows

around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ439-062100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

212 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

