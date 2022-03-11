TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022

_____

142 FPUS54 KHGX 110912

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

TXZ211-112200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk and much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ237-112200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this morning, then becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ196-112200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Brisk and much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-112200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk and

much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-112200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy and much cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-112200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk and

much colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-112200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ238-112200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph this morning, then increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-112200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk and much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-112200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this morning, then becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-112200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-112200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk and

much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-112200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-112200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Brisk and much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-112200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery and much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-112200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-112200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around

30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-112200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around

30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-112200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up

to 20 mph this morning, then increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-112200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-112200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk and much

colder with lows around 30. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-112200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk and

much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-112200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk and much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ300-112200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-112200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers this morning. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

morning, then becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-112200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-112200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy and much cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-112200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, then

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-112200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Windy with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph this morning, then increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery

and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-112200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Very windy

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning,

then becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy and

much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-112200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy and much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ438-112200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Very windy and much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ439-112200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers this morning. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather