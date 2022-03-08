TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms this morning. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery and much colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then widespread showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then thunderstorms this morning.

Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then thunderstorms this morning.

Widespread showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then numerous showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms this morning. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms this morning. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then numerous showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early this morning. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers late, then widespread showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Blustery and much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers late, then showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs

around 50. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around

50 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers late, then showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers late, then showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then thunderstorms this morning.

Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers. Thunderstorms this morning. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then thunderstorms this morning.

Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers. Thunderstorms this morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then numerous showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then numerous showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers early this morning, then scattered

showers this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then numerous showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then numerous showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Scattered showers late, then numerous showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

