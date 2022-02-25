TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022 _____ 889 FPUS54 KHGX 251013 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 241844 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 TXZ211-242200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet after midnight. A chance of rain late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ237-242200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ196-242200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ195-242200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ214-242200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. North winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. $$ TXZ210-242200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ227-242200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ238-242200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ198-242200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ213-242200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ163-242200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ235-242200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain until late night, then a 50 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ200-242200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ176-242200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ236-242200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ199-242200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ179-242200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ178-242200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ164-242200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ177-242200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ212-242200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ197-242200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ226-242200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ300-242200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ313-242200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ338-242200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. North winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain late. Breezy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ337-242200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ336-242200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain late. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ335-242200- Coastal Jackson- 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ436-242200- Matagorda Islands- 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ437-242200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ438-242200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ439-242200- Bolivar Peninsula- 1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$