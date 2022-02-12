TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022 _____ 974 FPUS54 KHGX 120913 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 120912 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 TXZ211-122200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ237-122200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ196-122200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ195-122200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ214-122200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Inland, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning. Coast, north winds 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Inland, north winds 10 to 20 mph. Coast, north winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around 40 coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ210-122200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph early in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ227-122200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ238-122200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ198-122200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ213-122200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ163-122200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the morning, then decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ235-122200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning, then increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ200-122200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ176-122200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ236-122200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, then increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ199-122200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ179-122200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ178-122200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ164-122200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ177-122200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ212-122200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ197-122200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ226-122200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming north increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ300-122200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ313-122200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ338-122200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60. Inland, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Coast, east winds around 5 mph becoming north increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ337-122200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 50 percent chance until late afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ336-122200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, then increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ335-122200- Coastal Jackson- 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, then increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ436-122200- Matagorda Islands- 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, then increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ437-122200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 50 percent chance until late afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ438-122200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph becoming north increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ439-122200- Bolivar Peninsula- 312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather