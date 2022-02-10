TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

ZFPHGX

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

TXZ211-101000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ237-101000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ196-101000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ195-101000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-101000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the

lower 40s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s coast.

TXZ210-101000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ227-101000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ238-101000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ198-101000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ213-101000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ163-101000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ235-101000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ200-101000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ176-101000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ236-101000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-101000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ179-101000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ178-101000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ164-101000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ177-101000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ212-101000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ197-101000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ226-101000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ300-101000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-101000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ338-101000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-101000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ336-101000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,

warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ335-101000-

Coastal Jackson-

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ436-101000-

Matagorda Islands-

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ437-101000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-101000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ439-101000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

113 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

