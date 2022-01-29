TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

_____

523 FPUS54 KHGX 290913

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 290912

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

TXZ211-292200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ237-292200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers early in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ196-292200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. A chance of

rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain likely

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ195-292200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. A chance of

rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain likely

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ214-292200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

mid 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Rain likely and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then rain likely late.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ210-292200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely until late night, then a chance of

rain late. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ227-292200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ238-292200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ198-292200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely until late night, then a chance of

rain late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ213-292200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ163-292200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ235-292200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ200-292200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ176-292200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely until late night, then a chance of

rain late. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ236-292200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then

rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ199-292200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ179-292200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the southwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ178-292200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ164-292200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ177-292200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

70 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ212-292200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ197-292200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ226-292200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ300-292200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ313-292200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph late shifting to the southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Rain likely and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then rain likely late.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ338-292200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of

rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s

coast. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Rain likely and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then rain likely late.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ337-292200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain

early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night.

Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ336-292200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain

early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night.

Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ335-292200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of

rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain

early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night.

Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ436-292200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of

rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain

early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night.

Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ437-292200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of

rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain

early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night.

Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ438-292200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of

rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain

early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night.

Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ439-292200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of

rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain

early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night.

Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather