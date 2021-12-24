TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

TXZ211-242200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ237-242200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ196-242200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ195-242200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ214-242200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ210-242200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ227-242200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-242200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ198-242200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ213-242200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

TXZ163-242200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-242200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ200-242200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-242200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ236-242200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ199-242200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ179-242200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ178-242200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ164-242200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ177-242200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ212-242200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ197-242200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ226-242200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ300-242200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-242200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ338-242200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ337-242200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ336-242200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ335-242200-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ436-242200-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ437-242200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ438-242200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ439-242200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

213 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

