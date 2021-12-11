TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

TXZ211-112200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ237-112200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows around

50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-112200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-112200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-112200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows around 40 inland...in the lower 40s coast. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

$$

TXZ210-112200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph late increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, then decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-112200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms late. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph late increasing to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 60 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ238-112200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...A 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-112200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-112200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ163-112200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs

around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ235-112200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph late becoming north increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-112200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ176-112200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-112200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 50.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-112200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ179-112200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost late. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ178-112200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ164-112200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ177-112200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-112200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

frost late. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-112200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost late. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-112200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph late

becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ300-112200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ313-112200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ338-112200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ337-112200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-112200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-112200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-112200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-112200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph late becoming north increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-112200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph late becoming north increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ439-112200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph late

becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

