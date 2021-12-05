TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 4, 2021

_____

497 FPUS54 KHGX 050914

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 050913

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

TXZ211-052200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ237-052200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ196-052200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-052200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ214-052200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s

inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms and showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ210-052200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ227-052200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 60s

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ238-052200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ198-052200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ213-052200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ163-052200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers late. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-052200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-052200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ176-052200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ236-052200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-052200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-052200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ178-052200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-052200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers late. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers until late night. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ177-052200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-052200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early

in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-052200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-052200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-052200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ313-052200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ338-052200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ337-052200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-052200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ335-052200-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ436-052200-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-052200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

showers after midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-052200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ439-052200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather