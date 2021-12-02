TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021 _____ 402 FPUS54 KHGX 020813 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 020813 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 TXZ211-022200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ237-022200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ196-022200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ195-022200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ214-022200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ210-022200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ227-022200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ238-022200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ198-022200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ213-022200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ163-022200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ235-022200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ200-022200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ176-022200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ236-022200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ199-022200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ179-022200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ178-022200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ164-022200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ177-022200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ212-022200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ197-022200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ226-022200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ300-022200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ313-022200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ338-022200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ337-022200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ336-022200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ335-022200- Coastal Jackson- 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ436-022200- Matagorda Islands- 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ437-022200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ438-022200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ439-022200- Bolivar Peninsula- 213 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$