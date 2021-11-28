TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021

_____

951 FPUS54 KHGX 280843

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 280842

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

TXZ211-282200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ237-282200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ196-282200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-282200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-282200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-282200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-282200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-282200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-282200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-282200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-282200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-282200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-282200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-282200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-282200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-282200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-282200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-282200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-282200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-282200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-282200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ197-282200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-282200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-282200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-282200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-282200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid

50s coast. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...

around 60 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-282200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-282200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-282200-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-282200-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-282200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-282200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then

a 20 percent chance early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ439-282200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

242 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather