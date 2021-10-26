TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

TXZ163-164-176>179-195>198-213-262100-

Brazos-Burleson-Grimes-Houston-Inland Harris-Madison-Polk-

San Jacinto-Trinity-Walker-Washington-

Including the cities of Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell, Coldspring,

College Station, Corrigan, Crockett, Groveton, Houston,

Huntsville, Livingston, Madisonville, Navasota, Shepherd,

Somerville, and Trinity

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 40 percent chance late. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ199-200-210>212-226-227-262100-

Austin-Colorado-Fort Bend-Montgomery-Northern Liberty-Waller-

Wharton-

Including the cities of Bellville, Brookshire, Cleveland,

Columbus, Conroe, Dayton, Eagle Lake, El Campo, First Colony,

Hempstead, Liberty, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove,

Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Sugar Land, The Woodlands,

Waller, Weimar, and Wharton

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ237-262100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-262100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-262100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ235-262100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-262100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ300-262100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ336-262100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ337-262100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ436-262100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-262100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...near

60 coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ437-262100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ438-262100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ439-262100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-262100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ335-262100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

in the late evening and early morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

