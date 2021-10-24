TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021 _____ 829 FPUS54 KHGX 240713 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 240712 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 TXZ163-164-176>179-195>200-210>213-226-227-242100- Austin-Brazos-Burleson-Colorado-Fort Bend-Grimes-Houston- Inland Harris-Madison-Montgomery-Northern Liberty-Polk- San Jacinto-Trinity-Walker-Waller-Washington-Wharton- Including the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan, Caldwell, Cleveland, Coldspring, College Station, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Eagle Lake, El Campo, First Colony, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Liberty, Livingston, Madisonville, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Navasota, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Somerville, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, and Wharton 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ237-242100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers until afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ214-242100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ238-242100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers until afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ235-242100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ236-242100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ300-242100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ336-242100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ337-242100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ436-242100- Matagorda Islands- 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ338-242100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ437-242100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ438-242100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ439-242100- Bolivar Peninsula- 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late decreasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ313-242100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ335-242100- Coastal Jackson- 212 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$