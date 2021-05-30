TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021 _____ 145 FPUS54 KHGX 300758 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 300757 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 TXZ211-302100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ237-302100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ196-302100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ195-302100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ214-302100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ210-302100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ227-302100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ238-302100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ198-302100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ213-302100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ163-302100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ235-302100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ200-302100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ176-302100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ236-302100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ199-302100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ179-302100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ178-302100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ164-302100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ177-302100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ212-302100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ197-302100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ226-302100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ300-302100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ336-302100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ337-302100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ436-302100- Matagorda Islands- 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ338-302100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ437-302100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ438-302100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ439-302100- Bolivar Peninsula- 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ313-302100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ335-302100- Coastal Jackson- 257 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather