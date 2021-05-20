TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

TXZ211-202100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ237-202100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-202100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ195-202100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ214-202100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-202100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-202100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-202100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-202100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ213-202100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-202100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ235-202100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-202100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-202100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-202100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-202100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ179-202100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ178-202100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ164-202100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ177-202100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ212-202100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-202100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ226-202100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-202100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-202100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ337-202100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-202100-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ338-202100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ437-202100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ438-202100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ439-202100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-202100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-202100-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

