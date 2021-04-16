TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021 _____ 222 FPUS54 KHGX 160858 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 160858 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 TXZ211-162100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ237-162100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ196-162100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ195-162100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ214-162100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ210-162100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ227-162100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ238-162100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ198-162100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ213-162100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ163-162100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ235-162100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ200-162100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ176-162100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ236-162100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ199-162100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ179-162100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ178-162100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ164-162100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ177-162100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ212-162100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ197-162100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ226-162100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ300-162100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ336-162100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ337-162100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ436-162100- Matagorda Islands- 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ338-162100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ437-162100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ438-162100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ439-162100- Bolivar Peninsula- 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ313-162100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ335-162100- Coastal Jackson- 358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather