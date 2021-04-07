TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

TXZ436-072100-

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ437>439-072100-

Bolivar Peninsula-Brazoria Islands-Galveston Island-

Including the cities of Galveston and Surfside Beach

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ163-164-176>179-195>200-210>214-226-227-235>238-300-313-

335>338-072100-

Austin-Brazos-Burleson-Chambers-Coastal Brazoria-

Coastal Galveston-Coastal Harris-Coastal Jackson-

Coastal Matagorda-Colorado-Fort Bend-Grimes-Houston-

Inland Brazoria-Inland Galveston-Inland Harris-Inland Jackson-

Inland Matagorda-Madison-Montgomery-Northern Liberty-Polk-

San Jacinto-Southern Liberty-Trinity-Walker-Waller-Washington-

Wharton-

Including the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay City,

Baytown, Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan, Caldwell,

Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, College Station, Columbus, Conroe,

Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Devers, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, Edna,

El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Ganado, Groveton,

Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, La Marque, Lake Jackson,

League City, Liberty, Livingston, Madisonville, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Navasota, Old River-Winfree,

Palacios, Pasadena, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View,

Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Somerville, Stowell, Sugar Land,

Texas City, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, Wharton,

and Winnie

228 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s

inland...in the upper 70s to mid 80s coast. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms and a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

