TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

TXZ237-012200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-012200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the

late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-012200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog until afternoon. A chance of showers

early in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Cooler.

Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ214-012200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ238-012200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northeast in the

morning, then increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-012200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-012200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of showers

late. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing

to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-012200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph late increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ335-012200-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

late. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-012200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-012200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north

increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing

to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-012200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

early in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-012200-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers early in the morning. Showers likely in the late morning

and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, cooler.

Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ227-012200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Showers likely.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

early in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers until late afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-012200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Showers likely. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ213-012200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-012200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-012200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

late shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-012200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-012200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ211-012200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-012200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-012200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog

late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-012200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

late increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-012200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then a slight chance of showers late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-012200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-012200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until

late night, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-012200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-012200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-012200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-012200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ163-012200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent late increasing to near

100 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then a chance of

showers late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

