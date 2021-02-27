TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021
_____
501 FPUS54 KHGX 270858
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 270857
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
TXZ237-272200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A slight
chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-272200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ437-272200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog until late
night, then areas of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-272200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the late morning and afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s
inland...around 70 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s coast.
$$
TXZ238-272200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ338-272200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late, then patchy dense fog.
Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 60s inland...
in the lower 60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s
inland...around 70 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. Areas of fog
late. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ438-272200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog
after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog
until late night. Areas of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning becoming northeast increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-272200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A 40 percent
chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ335-272200-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of fog in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ313-272200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the
evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ236-272200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then
areas of fog in the late evening and early morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ336-272200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog
until late night. Areas of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-272200-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog until late
night, then areas of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ227-272200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ226-272200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ213-272200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers
in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-272200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A slight
chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-272200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-272200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers
in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ212-272200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ211-272200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ210-272200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ197-272200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.
A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the
late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ198-272200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ177-272200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers late, then a 30 percent chance.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late
becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and
early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ178-272200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers late. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ179-272200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers late. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers and a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then
a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ164-272200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers and a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ195-272200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ196-272200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ176-272200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog
in the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ163-272200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a
40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers and a chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing
to 80 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather