TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

TXZ237-222200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ337-222200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ437-222200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ214-222200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 inland...in the mid 60s coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TXZ238-222200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ338-222200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s

coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ438-222200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ235-222200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ335-222200-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ313-222200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ236-222200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-222200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-222200-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ227-222200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ226-222200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-222200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ300-222200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ200-222200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ199-222200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ212-222200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ211-222200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ210-222200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ197-222200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ198-222200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ177-222200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ178-222200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ179-222200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ164-222200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ195-222200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ196-222200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ176-222200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance late. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 20 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TXZ163-222200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

343 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

