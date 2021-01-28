TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
TXZ237-282200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-282200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ437-282200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-282200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows
around 40 inland...in the lower 40s coast. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the mid 40s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ238-282200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ338-282200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ438-282200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-282200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ335-282200-
Coastal Jackson-
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-282200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ236-282200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ336-282200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-282200-
Matagorda Islands-
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-282200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ226-282200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ213-282200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-282200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ200-282200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ199-282200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-282200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ211-282200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-282200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ197-282200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ198-282200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ177-282200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ178-282200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ179-282200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ164-282200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ195-282200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ196-282200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-282200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ163-282200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
313 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
