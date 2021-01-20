TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

TXZ237-202200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-202200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Areas of fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-202200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Areas of

fog late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Areas of fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ214-202200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s

inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

TXZ238-202200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-202200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Areas of

fog late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s

inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ438-202200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Areas of

fog late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-202200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ335-202200-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Areas of fog

late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ313-202200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times late. Areas of dense fog with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-202200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ336-202200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ436-202200-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Areas of

fog late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Areas of fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ227-202200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ226-202200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ213-202200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times late. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ300-202200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ200-202200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-202200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ212-202200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ211-202200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ210-202200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 30 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ197-202200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ198-202200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ177-202200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ178-202200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then a chance

of showers late. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ179-202200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ164-202200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ195-202200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight chance

of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ196-202200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ176-202200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ163-202200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 50 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

