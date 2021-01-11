TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

_____

446 FPUS54 KHGX 111029

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 111028

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

TXZ237-112200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ337-112200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-112200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-112200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in

the upper 30s coast. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...

in the mid 40s coast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid 40s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ238-112200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ338-112200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

mid 40s coast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid

40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

around 50 coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ438-112200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-112200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ335-112200-

Coastal Jackson-

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ313-112200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ236-112200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-112200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ436-112200-

Matagorda Islands-

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ227-112200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-112200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-112200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ300-112200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-112200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ199-112200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ212-112200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ211-112200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ210-112200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ197-112200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-112200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ177-112200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-112200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-112200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ164-112200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-112200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-112200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-112200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-112200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

428 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather