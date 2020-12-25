TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020

_____

375 FPUS54 KHGX 250913

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 250912

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

TXZ237-252200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ337-252200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

night. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ437-252200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

becoming south and decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

night. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-252200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

mid 40s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ238-252200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ338-252200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ438-252200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph early in the morning becoming north and decreasing to

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

night. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-252200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ335-252200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ313-252200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ236-252200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ336-252200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ436-252200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ227-252200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ226-252200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ213-252200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-252200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ200-252200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ199-252200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ212-252200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ211-252200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ210-252200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ197-252200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-252200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ177-252200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ178-252200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ179-252200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ164-252200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ195-252200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-252200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ176-252200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ163-252200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

