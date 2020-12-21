TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

TXZ237-212200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late becoming south around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ337-212200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to

the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-212200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ214-212200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming south around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in

the upper 30s coast.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ238-212200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming south around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-212200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming south around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s coast.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in

the lower 40s coast.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-212200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around

60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-212200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ335-212200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much

colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-212200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming south around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-212200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ336-212200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog late, then patchy

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ436-212200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-212200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late becoming south around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ226-212200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ213-212200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming south around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ300-212200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ200-212200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog late, then patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming southwest around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

late. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ199-212200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ212-212200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ211-212200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-212200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ197-212200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ198-212200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ177-212200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ178-212200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ179-212200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ164-212200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ195-212200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ196-212200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ176-212200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ163-212200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

