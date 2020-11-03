TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

TXZ237-032200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ337-032200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ437-032200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ214-032200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s

coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-032200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-032200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ438-032200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-032200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-032200-

Coastal Jackson-

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-032200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ236-032200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ336-032200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ436-032200-

Matagorda Islands-

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ227-032200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ226-032200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-032200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ300-032200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ200-032200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ199-032200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

TXZ212-032200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ211-032200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ210-032200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-032200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ198-032200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

TXZ177-032200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ178-032200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ179-032200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ164-032200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ195-032200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-032200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

TXZ176-032200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ163-032200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

427 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

