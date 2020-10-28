TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

TXZ237-280900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-280900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely late. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-280900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely late. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ214-280900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around

70 coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s inland...

in the lower 70s coast. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s

coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ238-280900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-280900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-280900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming northwest

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ235-280900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-280900-

Coastal Jackson-

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-280900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-280900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers after midnight, then

showers likely late. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-280900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-280900-

Matagorda Islands-

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ227-280900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late morning

and early afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-280900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers after midnight, then

showers likely late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-280900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-280900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-280900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-280900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-280900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ211-280900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance

of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-280900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers after midnight, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-280900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance

of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-280900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-280900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-280900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ179-280900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-280900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-280900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance

of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-280900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-280900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ163-280900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

158 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

