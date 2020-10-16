TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph late
becoming northeast increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph late becoming northeast increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent
decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph early in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
early in the morning decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
in the afternoon.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs around
70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Jackson-
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Matagorda Islands-
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Showers likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
