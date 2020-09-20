TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020
_____
560 FPUS54 KHGX 200927
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
TXZ237-202115-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 25 to
35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning increasing to 55 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 30 to
35 mph in the evening becoming southeast and decreasing to 20 to
25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 55 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-202115-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
25 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the morning becoming
east increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-202115-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
30 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening increasing to 50 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 40 to
50 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ214-202115-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph inland...northeast 20 to 25 mph coast. Inland,
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph inland...east 25 to
30 mph coast. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid
70s coast. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70 inland...in the lower 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ238-202115-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-202115-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph inland...northeast 30 to
35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph coast. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 25 to
35 mph inland...east 35 to 45 mph coast. Inland, gusts to 45 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-202115-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
30 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ235-202115-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 30 to
35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph in the morning decreasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-202115-
Coastal Jackson-
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 20 mph in the morning increasing to 30 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 30 to
35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening becoming
northwest increasing to 35 to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 30 to 40 mph in the morning decreasing to 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph in the morning decreasing to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-202115-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-202115-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to
90 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 30 to
35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in the morning increasing to 60 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 40 to
50 mph in the evening becoming southeast and decreasing to 30 to
40 mph after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 30 to
40 mph in the morning becoming southwest and decreasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-202115-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 35 to
45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening shifting to the
south 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
30 to 40 mph in the morning decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph in the morning decreasing to 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-202115-
Matagorda Islands-
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening increasing to
30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 40 to
50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 45 to
55 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the evening becoming
southwest and decreasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around
60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-202115-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-202115-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
25 to 30 mph in the morning becoming north and decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-202115-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ300-202115-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ200-202115-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-202115-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ212-202115-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ211-202115-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning becoming
northeast and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-202115-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
15 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-202115-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-202115-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-202115-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
427 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly clo