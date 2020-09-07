TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 6, 2020

_____

119 FPUS54 KHGX 070843

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 070843

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

TXZ237-072100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming west

around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-072100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-072100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-072100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ238-072100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-072100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ438-072100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-072100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-072100-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

early in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-072100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph late shifting to the west in the morning, then

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-072100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance late. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-072100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-072100-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-072100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-072100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-072100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-072100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-072100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-072100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-072100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ211-072100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-072100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-072100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-072100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-072100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-072100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-072100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-072100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-072100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ196-072100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

343 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chanc