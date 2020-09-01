TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
_____
325 FPUS54 KHGX 010743
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 010742
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
TXZ237-012100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-012100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-012100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to
108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-012100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-012100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-012100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph inland...south 15 to 20 mph coast. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around
80 coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-012100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-012100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph late increasing to 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-012100-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-012100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-012100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-012100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-012100-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-012100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-012100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late increasing to 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-012100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-012100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-012100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ199-012100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-012100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-012100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-012100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight
then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-012100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-012100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-012100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-012100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-012100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-012100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-012100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ196-012100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ176-012100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
t