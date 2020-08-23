TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ237-232115-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ337-232115-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-232115-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ214-232115-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-232115-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ338-232115-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph inland...east 10 to 15 mph
coast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-232115-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ235-232115-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ335-232115-
Coastal Jackson-
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-232115-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ236-232115-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ336-232115-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and early morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ436-232115-
Matagorda Islands-
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms until
late night, then scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ227-232115-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
TXZ226-232115-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ213-232115-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ300-232115-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ200-232115-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ199-232115-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ212-232115-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ211-232115-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
TXZ210-232115-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ197-232115-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
TXZ198-232115-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ177-232115-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ178-232115-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ179-232115-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ164-232115-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ195-232115-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ196-232115-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
TXZ176-232115-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
TXZ163-232115-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1139 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
