TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020
735 FPUS54 KHGX 030843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 030843
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
TXZ237-032100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-032100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ437-032100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-032100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s inland...
in the upper 70s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ238-032100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ338-032100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ438-032100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-032100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ335-032100-
Coastal Jackson-
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-032100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-032100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-032100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ436-032100-
Matagorda Islands-
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-032100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-032100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-032100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-032100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-032100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ199-032100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-032100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-032100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-032100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-032100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-032100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-032100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-032100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-032100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-032100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
northwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-032100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-032100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ176-032100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ163-032100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
