TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020
096 FPUS54 KHGX 260714
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 260713
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
TXZ237-262100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting
to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ337-262100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to
the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent
decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ437-262100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Thunderstorms
late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds late. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ214-262100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Inland, west winds 5 to
10 mph. Coast, northwest winds around 15 mph late decreasing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s inland...
in the lower 70s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in
the lower 70s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ238-262100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to the northwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ338-262100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Highs in the lower
80s. Inland, west winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the
northwest. Coast, northwest winds 10 to 20 mph early in the
morning becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ438-262100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds early in
the morning. Breezy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph late decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ235-262100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers late. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ335-262100-
Coastal Jackson-
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms late. Showers. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ313-262100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ236-262100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers late, then thunderstorms
likely and a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ336-262100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers late, then thunderstorms
likely and a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ436-262100-
Matagorda Islands-
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds late. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ227-262100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers late, then thunderstorms
likely and a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ226-262100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers late, then thunderstorms
likely and a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ213-262100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms late. Showers. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northwest.
Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ300-262100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ200-262100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ199-262100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers late, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
late. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late
shifting to the northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing
to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ212-262100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers late, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ211-262100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers likely late. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ210-262100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers likely late. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds late. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ197-262100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of thunderstorms and
showers late, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late.
Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ198-262100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds late. Highs around 80. Light winds late
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ177-262100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms late. Showers. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Highs around 80.
Light winds late becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ178-262100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
213 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms late. Showers. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
