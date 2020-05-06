TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

_____

739 FPUS54 KHGX 060614

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 060613

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

TXZ237-060900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-060900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-060900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-060900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s

coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s

coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-060900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-060900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper

60s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

around 70 coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-060900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ235-060900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-060900-

Coastal Jackson-

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ313-060900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-060900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-060900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-060900-

Matagorda Islands-

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-060900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ226-060900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-060900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-060900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-060900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly clear

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-060900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-060900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ211-060900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-060900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-060900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-060900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Warmer. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-060900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-060900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly clear

late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-060900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-060900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-060900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-060900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-060900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-060900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather