TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper

40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 inland...in the

lower 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Coast, gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

Coastal Jackson-

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Matagorda Islands-

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1257 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

