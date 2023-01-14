TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ 559 FPUS54 KFWD 140928 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 TXZ119-142230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ118-142230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ159-142230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ158-142230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ104-142230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ103-142230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ093-142230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ092-142230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ091-142230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ102-142230- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ101-142230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ100-142230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ115-142230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ116-142230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ117-142230- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ131-142230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ132-142230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ130-142230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ129-142230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ141-142230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ142-142230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ156-142230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ157-142230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ143-142230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ144-142230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ133-142230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ134-142230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ145-142230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ146-142230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ161-142230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ160-142230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ174-142230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ175-142230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ162-142230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ147-142230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ148-142230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ135-142230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ122-142230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ121-142230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ120-142230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ105-142230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ123-142230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ107-142230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ106-142230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ095-142230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ094-142230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 328 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.