Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

TXZ119-262230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-262230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-262230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s

this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising

into the upper 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-262230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising to around 60 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-262230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-262230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-262230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ092-262230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-262230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-262230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-262230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-262230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-262230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-262230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-262230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-262230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-262230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-262230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-262230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-262230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-262230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-262230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-262230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-262230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-262230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-262230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-262230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-262230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-262230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-262230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-262230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-262230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-262230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms

likely this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-262230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-262230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-262230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-262230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-262230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-262230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-262230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-262230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-262230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-262230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-262230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-262230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-262230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

259 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s.

$$

