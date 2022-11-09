TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

292 FPUS54 KFWD 090903

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

TXZ119-092215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ118-092215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ159-092215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ158-092215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ104-092215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ103-092215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ093-092215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ092-092215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ091-092215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ102-092215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ101-092215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ100-092215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ115-092215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ116-092215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ117-092215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ131-092215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ132-092215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ130-092215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ129-092215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ141-092215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ142-092215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ156-092215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ157-092215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ143-092215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ144-092215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ133-092215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ134-092215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ145-092215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ146-092215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ161-092215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ160-092215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ174-092215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ175-092215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ162-092215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ147-092215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ148-092215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ135-092215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ122-092215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ121-092215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ120-092215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ105-092215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ123-092215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Less

humid with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around

50 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ107-092215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ106-092215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ095-092215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ094-092215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

303 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

