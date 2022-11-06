TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

499 FPUS54 KFWD 060627 AAE

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

TXZ119-060915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-060915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-060915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers, thunderstorms and drizzle

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ158-060915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers and drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-060915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ103-060915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after

midnight. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ093-060915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance

of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-060915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in

the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ091-060915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and drizzle in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ102-060915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ101-060915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ100-060915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-060915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-060915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ117-060915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ131-060915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-060915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-060915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ129-060915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around

40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ141-060915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ142-060915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ156-060915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ157-060915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ143-060915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ144-060915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in

the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ133-060915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in

the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ134-060915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-060915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in

the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ146-060915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ161-060915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ160-060915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ174-060915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ175-060915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ162-060915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and drizzle in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ147-060915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ148-060915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-060915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ122-060915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ121-060915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.

More humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-060915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ105-060915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ123-060915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ107-060915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ106-060915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance

of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ095-060915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ094-060915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

127 AM CDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather