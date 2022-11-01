TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022 _____ 383 FPUS54 KFWD 010830 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 TXZ119-012115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ118-012115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ159-012115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ158-012115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ104-012115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ103-012115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ093-012115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ092-012115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ091-012115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ102-012115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ101-012115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ100-012115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ115-012115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ116-012115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ117-012115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ131-012115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ132-012115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ130-012115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ129-012115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ141-012115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ142-012115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ156-012115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ157-012115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ143-012115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ144-012115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ133-012115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ134-012115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ145-012115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ146-012115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ161-012115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ160-012115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ174-012115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ175-012115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ162-012115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ147-012115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ148-012115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ135-012115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ122-012115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ121-012115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ120-012115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ105-012115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ123-012115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ107-012115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ106-012115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ095-012115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ094-012115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 330 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather