Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

TXZ119-122215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ118-122215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ159-122215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ158-122215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ104-122215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-122215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-122215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ092-122215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-122215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-122215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ101-122215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ100-122215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ115-122215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ116-122215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ117-122215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ131-122215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ132-122215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ130-122215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ129-122215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ141-122215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ142-122215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ156-122215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ157-122215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ143-122215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ144-122215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-122215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ134-122215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ145-122215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ146-122215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ161-122215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ160-122215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ174-122215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ175-122215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ162-122215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ147-122215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-122215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ135-122215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ122-122215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ121-122215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ120-122215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ105-122215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ123-122215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ107-122215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ106-122215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ095-122215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ094-122215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

326 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

