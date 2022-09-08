TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ 166 FPUS54 KFWD 080804 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 TXZ119-082230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ118-082230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ159-082230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ158-082230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ104-082230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ103-082230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ093-082230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ092-082230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ091-082230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ102-082230- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ101-082230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ100-082230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ115-082230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ116-082230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ117-082230- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ131-082230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ132-082230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ130-082230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ129-082230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ141-082230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ142-082230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ156-082230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ157-082230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ143-082230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ144-082230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ133-082230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ134-082230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ145-082230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ146-082230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ161-082230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ160-082230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ174-082230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ175-082230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ162-082230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ147-082230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ148-082230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ135-082230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ122-082230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ121-082230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ120-082230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ105-082230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ123-082230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ107-082230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ106-082230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ095-082230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ094-082230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 304 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$