TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022

884 FPUS54 KFWD 260900 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 TXZ119-262115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ118-262115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ159-262115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ158-262115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ104-262115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ103-262115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ093-262115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ092-262115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ091-262115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ102-262115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ101-262115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ100-262115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ115-262115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ116-262115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ117-262115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ131-262115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ132-262115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ130-262115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ129-262115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ141-262115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ142-262115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ156-262115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ157-262115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ143-262115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ144-262115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ133-262115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ134-262115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ145-262115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ146-262115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ161-262115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ160-262115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ174-262115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ175-262115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ162-262115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ147-262115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ148-262115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ135-262115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ122-262115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ121-262115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ120-262115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ105-262115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ123-262115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ107-262115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ106-262115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ095-262115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ094-262115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 400 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. 