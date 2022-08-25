TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022 _____ 564 FPUS54 KFWD 250901 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 TXZ119-252130- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ118-252130- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ159-252130- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ158-252130- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ104-252130- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ103-252130- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ093-252130- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ092-252130- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ091-252130- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ102-252130- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ101-252130- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ100-252130- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ115-252130- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ116-252130- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ117-252130- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ131-252130- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ132-252130- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ130-252130- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ129-252130- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ141-252130- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ142-252130- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ156-252130- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ157-252130- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ143-252130- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ144-252130- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ133-252130- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ134-252130- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ145-252130- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ146-252130- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ161-252130- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ160-252130- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ174-252130- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ175-252130- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ162-252130- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ147-252130- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ148-252130- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ135-252130- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ122-252130- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ121-252130- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ120-252130- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ105-252130- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ123-252130- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ107-252130- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ106-252130- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ095-252130- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ094-252130- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 401 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. $$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather