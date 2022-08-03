TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

TXZ119-032200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ118-032200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ159-032200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ158-032200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ104-032200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ103-032200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ093-032200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ092-032200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ091-032200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ102-032200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ101-032200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ100-032200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ115-032200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ116-032200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ117-032200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ131-032200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ132-032200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ130-032200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ129-032200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ141-032200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ142-032200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ156-032200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ157-032200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ143-032200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ144-032200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ133-032200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ134-032200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ145-032200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ146-032200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ161-032200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ160-032200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ174-032200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ175-032200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ162-032200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ147-032200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ148-032200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ135-032200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ122-032200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ121-032200-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ120-032200-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ123-032200-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ105-032200-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ107-032200-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ106-032200-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ095-032200-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ094-032200-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

